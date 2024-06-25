Live
Just In
Passenger booked to travel on Air India's UK flight from Kochi taken into custody for bomb threat
Kochi: In a bizarre incident, the Cochin International Airport police on Tuesday took into custody a man who was booked to travel on an Air India flight from Kochi to London, after he was identified as the sender of a bomb threat to the airline.
Now, the 29-year-old Malappuram resident Suhaib is in the custody of the police and is being interrogated.
Police became alert as Suhaib, due to catch the London flight on Tuesday, was behaving suspiciously at the airport.
The cops questioned him and later it was discovered that it was he who had sent a threatening mail to the airline on Monday night from his official email.
He arrived at the Cochin International Airport along with his family and the family members are also being questioned now.
According to airport officials, the threatening email was sent to the Air India call centre at Mumbai late on Monday night.
At the time of the receipt of the threat, the Air India flight had departed from Delhi for Cochin Airport.
When the flight landed at Kochi, it was quickly moved to the isolated parking area of the airport and after a thorough check, it was found to be a hoax threat.
On questioning Suhaib it was revealed that he was nursing a grudge against the airline as his daughter fell sick after consuming food on an Air India flight a while ago.
Later, the flight after all mandatory checks departed for London.