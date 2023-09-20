Passenger Traveling In IndiGo Flight From Delhi To Chennai Made An Attempt To Open The Emergency Exit Door

The incident in question occurred during the early hours of Wednesday on IndiGo flight 6E 6341. The airline promptly informed the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) officials about the incident and requested them to take action against the individual responsible.

In a formal letter addressed to the CISF authorities, the airline reported that upon arrival at their destination, their crew had identified a passenger who had attempted to open the emergency exit door during the flight. In accordance with established procedures, the airline had already filled out the necessary unruly passenger report. They were now in the process of lodging a formal complaint with the local police station. To ensure the safety and proper handling of the situation, the airline requested that CISF officials be allocated to escort the unruly passenger to the police station.

The incident highlights a serious breach of safety protocols during the flight, and further investigation into the matter is currently underway. The airline has indicated that it is following the prescribed procedure by submitting a formal complaint to the airport police station using the unruly passenger form, which has been completed regarding the incident in question.

Similar occurrences of disruptive passenger behavior have been reported in the past. In a notable incident that took place in July of this year, a 29-year-old individual from Andhra Pradesh found himself in legal trouble at Bangalore International Airport. Allegedly, he attempted to open the rear-left emergency door of an Air France 194 aircraft while the plane was in mid-air.

However, local law enforcement authorities clarified that the passenger in this particular case, identified as Venkat Mohith Achari, had a documented mental health condition, which contributed to the incident.

Another incident from April of this year involved a 40-year-old passenger on a Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo Airlines flight. This passenger attempted to open the emergency exit during the flight. The airline reported that the individual was in an intoxicated state and had been cautioned by airline staff. Upon landing in Bengaluru, the passenger was handed over to a CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) team for further handling and investigation.