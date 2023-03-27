Passing-out parade of first Agniveer batch tomorrow

Marking the completion of training of future water warriors, a first-of-its-kind passing-out parade (POP) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday. For the first time, a post-sunset POP is being organised at INS Chilka. Traditionally, the event is always held in the morning hours.





The maiden post-sunset event at INS Chilka will have Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar as the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer of the POP. Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command would also be present at the event along with other senior officers and dignitaries.





The POP is also going to be historic as it will be the first-ever passing out of Agniveers from any military training establishment in the country. The event will witness the successful passing out of 2,600 Agniveers including 273 women Agniveers.





For the first time, 'General Bipin Rawat Rolling Trophy' for the 'Woman Agniveer Trainee Standing First in Overall Order of Merit' would be presented to the deserving woman Agniveer by the daughters of the Late General Bipin Rawat. The award has been instituted after India's first Chief of Defence Staff's contribution towards the transformational Agnipath scheme.





The event will be attended by popular sports personalities and armed forces veterans as the Guests of Honour. Among sportswomen, Padma Shri winner PT Usha and former women's cricket captain Mithali Raj will be present at the Parade.