Patanjali Announces Talent Awards, Free Health Camps & Swadeshi Drive on PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

Press release

Patanjali will reward talented students of the country.

Patanjali will conduct free medical check-up and yoga and health camps.

Organizing free medicine distribution and treatment camps for chronic liver disease, fatty liver and liver cirrhosis.

Will launch Swadeshi movement to make India an economic superpower

Delhi/National, September 17: On the 75th birth anniversary of the divine national sage, the country's illustrious Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, revered Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj held an important press conference in Delhi today. On this occasion, Swami Ramdev said that the Himalayan-like personality of the country's divine Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, embodies Swadeshi, Swadharma, Rashtradharma, and Sanatan Dharma.

Swami ji paid tribute to his global leadership, personality and character and wished long life to Prime Minister Modi ji who has played a major role in shaping the country's policies and intentions. In the press conference, Pujya Swami ji discussed in detail the role and contribution of Patanjali in building a "self-reliant and developed India through Swadeshi". He also highlighted India's growing influence and leading role in the world. During the press conference, national level services were announced by Patanjali Yogpeeth.

Prime Minister's Talent Award:

To encourage and honour the first, second and third meritorious students of CBSE, BSB (Indian Board of Education) and State Board in all the districts of the country, Patanjali will reward them with Rs 11 to 51 thousand.

Health Checkup and Free Liver Treatment:

Free medical checkups, yoga and health camps will be organized at 750 locations across the country. Free medicine distribution and treatment camps for chronic liver disease, fatty liver and liver cirrhosis will be organized at more than 750 locations in the country. Today, crores of people in the country are suffering from heart and liver diseases. Patanjali has cured thousands of such patients with yoga, Ayurveda, healthy daily routine and research and evidence based medicines for the incurable diseases which are not curable in modern medical science.

Developed India Campaign:

India has been at the pinnacle of the economy since ancient times. Over the past 250 years, numerous companies, starting with the East India Company, have looted India of over 100 trillion rupees in just two decades. To make India's economy the world's leading economy, the Honorable Prime Minister's call for "Vocal for Local" and the Swadeshi movement will be implemented as a mass movement in every village and every home. To realize the Honorable Prime Minister's campaign for "Developed India," we will launch a Swadeshi campaign across the country to make India a global economic superpower, to give pride to Swadeshi in all areas of nation-building, to protect the country from exploitation by foreign powers and to make India supremely prosperous. Swamiji called for a boycott of American and foreign companies that use zero technology in daily life. The dream of a developed India is not just the Prime Minister's, but that of 1.4 billion Indians. With our determination and passion, we must make India the greatest country in the world.

To change the ideologically impoverished and enslaving education system created by Macaulay's conspiracy, through the Indian Education Board, in the first phase, 1 lakh and then 3 lakh schools are to be connected to the indigenous education system, thereby liberating the country from the mindset of slavery and creating such ideal personalities and characters who can lead the entire world. India has to be made not only an economic but also a spiritual power. Chairman of the Indian Education Board, Shri N.P. Singh ji expressed his gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for the formation and statutory structure of the Indian Education Board.