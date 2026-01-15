Patanjali University Hosts Global Conference on Smart Technologies in Healthcare

Haridwar, January 15, 2026: - Under the aegis of Patanjali University (UoP) and the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR), in collaboration with the American Institute of Management and Technology (AIMT), the Global Knowledge Foundation (GKF – USA), the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Dehradun, and the Department of Business, Management & Accounting, University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES), a three-day international conference on “Integration of Smart Technologies in Healthcare and Management” was organized from January 15 to 17 at the auditorium with the support of Patanjali Research Foundation and the University.

The conference aimed to promote technology-driven, sustainable healthcare management through the integration of smart technologies and to encourage improvements in public health at a global level. Revered Acharya Balkrishna welcomed the guests with bouquets, shawls, and mementos. The inauguration included the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, Dhanvantari Vandana, and a group song by Shri Chandramohan and his team. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mayank Kumar Agrawal delivered the welcome address, followed by the release of the abstract book by Acharya Shri and the guests.

In his inspirational address, Dr. Dev Sharma emphasized service and public welfare through a Kabir couplet and highlighted the need for secure, effective, and advanced healthcare using digital health management, cybersecurity, and AI-assisted smart systems. Director of IIT Mandi, Prof. Lakshmidhar Behera, stated that while modern AI impacts every aspect of life, ethical considerations are essential. He also stressed innovation, startups, and Patanjali’s role in preserving Indian knowledge systems and Sanatan values.

In his keynote address, Revered Acharya Balkrishna explained that “Sahasra Chandra Darshan” symbolizes the celebration of longevity, health, and wisdom in the Indian Sanatan tradition and holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. He highlighted how Sanatan principles are rooted in agriculture and farmers’ lives through natural farming, respect for the five elements, and harmony with nature. Today, the glory of Sanatan culture is gaining global recognition.

Discussing globalization, he noted that countries are becoming interconnected economically, socially, culturally, and politically, turning the world into a “global village.” In this context, the philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” strengthens global unity, shared responsibility, and collective solutions. He also emphasized the role of the Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare, where wearable sensors, connected medical pumps, and smart hospital devices enable data collection, sharing, and analysis through internet-based systems.

Chief Guest Sachin Chaudhary highlighted BIS’s role in ensuring national standards, quality, and safety. IIT Roorkee Director Prof. Kamalkishore Pant shared insights on telemedicine, digital health, AI, and the global relevance of Indian culture.

Dr. Vedpriya Arya, Head of Research at Patanjali Herbal Research, outlined the program’s objectives and provided an overview of research and development initiatives. She explained AI-based practical expansion in areas such as evidence-based history, agritech, soil testing, and agricultural entrepreneurship, reiterating the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat. Several other experts, including Dr. Prashant Katiyar, Dr. Kanak Soni, Prof. Mayank Agrawal, Dr. Savita, Patanjali scientists, and students, actively participated in the conference.