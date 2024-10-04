Patra takes part in ‘Swachhata’ meet

Dhenkanal: Swachhata (cleanliness) should be a part of regular lifestyle. Swachhata Hi Seva campaign from September 14 to October 2 is a cleanliness initiative to motivate citizens through various activities. This was stated by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra during the valedictory session of Swachhata Hi Seva here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Patra said Modi-led government is creating awareness among people on Swachhata. He cmphasised the importance of cleanliness to remain healthy.

Earlier, the minister garlanded the statutes of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Shastri Jayanti. Later, he distributed prizes to Safai Mitras and winning participants of different events.

Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, Dhenkanal Municipality chairperson Jayanti Patra and district level officers were present.