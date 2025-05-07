Live
- Armed robbers loot jewellery worth Rs 4.5cr from bank in Bihar's Samastipur
- GK Energy’s costs surge sharply ahead of IPO, shows DRHP
- Amazon.in’s Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on the Newly Launched Smart TVs
- Today's NYT Connections Puzzle – Solve and Share!
- India’s 'SVAMITVA' scheme in focus at World Bank Land Conference in US
- India-UK FTA bypasses China’s dependence, navigates US tariffs: SBI report
- World's wealthiest 10pc contributing most to global warming than poorest 50pc: Study
- I’m not a smart businesswoman, but I believe in this film: Samantha on ‘Subham’
- Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’ creates buzz with global promotions
- Wamiqa Gabbi twirls into spotlight with Green Bralette Lehenga
Pawan Kalyan Tweets in Hindi, Praises PM Modi, Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor
Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan lauds the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor as a decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing the nation's valor and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
In a heartfelt message, actor and politician Pawan Kalyan expressed his strong support and appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking him for his decisive leadership during Operation Sindoor. He said PM Modi stood firmly with the armed forces and led the country with courage during a critical time.
Pawan Kalyan also praised the Indian Armed Forces for their swift and brave action in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He highlighted their courage, discipline, and sacrifice in defending the nation and restoring pride and confidence among the people.
He emphasised the need for unity and resilience, stating that the spirit of valor must always be upheld in the face of adversity.
वीरता जहाँ पर नहीं, पुण्य का क्षय है।— Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 7, 2025
वीरता जहाँ पर नहीं, स्वार्थ की जय है।।
- Dinakar
दशकों तक सहनशीलता... सहनशीलता!
अत्यधिक सहन के बाद मौन बैठी संपूर्ण भारतवर्ष को "ऑपरेशन सिंदूर" के… pic.twitter.com/fDMsq638Pr