Pawan Kalyan Tweets in Hindi, Praises PM Modi, Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor

In a heartfelt message, actor and politician Pawan Kalyan expressed his strong support and appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking him for his decisive leadership during Operation Sindoor. He said PM Modi stood firmly with the armed forces and led the country with courage during a critical time.

Pawan Kalyan also praised the Indian Armed Forces for their swift and brave action in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He highlighted their courage, discipline, and sacrifice in defending the nation and restoring pride and confidence among the people.

He emphasised the need for unity and resilience, stating that the spirit of valor must always be upheld in the face of adversity.

वीरता जहाँ पर नहीं, पुण्य का क्षय है।

वीरता जहाँ पर नहीं, स्वार्थ की जय है।।

- Dinakar



दशकों तक सहनशीलता... सहनशीलता!



