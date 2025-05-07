  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan Tweets in Hindi, Praises PM Modi, Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor

Highlights

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan lauds the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor as a decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing the nation's valor and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In a heartfelt message, actor and politician Pawan Kalyan expressed his strong support and appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking him for his decisive leadership during Operation Sindoor. He said PM Modi stood firmly with the armed forces and led the country with courage during a critical time.

Pawan Kalyan also praised the Indian Armed Forces for their swift and brave action in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He highlighted their courage, discipline, and sacrifice in defending the nation and restoring pride and confidence among the people.

He emphasised the need for unity and resilience, stating that the spirit of valor must always be upheld in the face of adversity.


