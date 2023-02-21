PC bats for younger leaders’ inclusion

New Delhi: Days ahead of the Congress' crucial plenary session, senior leader P Chidambaram on Monday said half of the CWC members should be elected as per the AICC constitution and batted for younger leaders' inclusion in the party's top decision-making body. In an exclusive interview with PTI, Chidambaram said he has learnt that there are issues about the strength of the electoral college that will elect the Congress Working Committee (CWC) which must be resolved by the party's poll panel.



The former Union minister asserted that an objective analysis of the political situation will lead to the conclusion that the Congress has to be the "pole" around which Opposition unity in the 2024 Lok Sabha election can be built. Asked whether he believes that elections to the party's highest decision-making body CWC were essential, Chidambaram said, "My personal view is that one-half of the CWC should be elected as per the Constitution of the party."

"However, I learn there are issues about the strength of the electoral college that will elect the CWC.These issues must be resolved by the election commission of the party," he said. On whether he would contest if the CWC polls take place or was he expecting a nomination to the party body, he said, "I have no expectations or personal ambitions. I think younger members must be elected and nominated to the CWC." The organs of the party should also reflect the diversity of the country and the party, added Chidambaram, who is currently a member of the steering committee that was set up by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to function till the time a CWC is elected. Asked how far would CWC polls be free with the AICC delegates picked by the leadership, the senior Congress leader said he does not agree with the observation that the electoral college was "picked" by the current leadership.

"The list of PCC members of each state was finalised at the state level by the state leadership.Each PCC had also recommended the slate of AICC delegates.I believe that the AICC leadership took into account the recommendations and finalised the list of members of the AICC," Chidambaram said. It was a consultative and collective effort, he asserted and added that if there are any shortcomings, those are also a shared and collective responsibility. Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal has said the party's steering committee would meet in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on the first day of the session, on February 24, and decide whether elections would be held for the CWC.