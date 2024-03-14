'Pehla Vote Modi Ko' is BJP's digital campaign to woo young & first-time voters

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a digital campaign titled 'Pehla Vote Modi Ko' with an aim to reach out to the youth and first-timevotersand win their support for the upcoming 2024 Parliamentary elections.

A dedicated web portal was launched, where first-time voters could register themselves and take a pledge for extending support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for its third term.

Along with this, many youth-centric campaign videos have also been released to strike a chord with them on issues like education, health and jobs.

Through the youth-focused digital campaign, the party has sought to lure and persuade first-time voters.

It is hoping to build connections with first-time voters in every corner of the country and win over their support in re-electing PM Modi-led government for the third term.

Through this digital campaign, the party is highlighting the work done by PM Modi-led government in the last 10 years.

Whether it is revitalising education sector through National Education Policy or increased connectivity through metros via 5G and UPI, the campaign has been designed to elicit their interest and participation.

A series of short, engaging and trendy videos are also being released to capture the sentiment among the youth.

Some of the popular themes that will be put through trendy videos in the coming days include -- (a) 1 Lakh+ Startups & 100+ unicorns due to policies like Startup India; (b) National Education Policy 2020 revamping India's educational landscape; (c) 390 new universities, 7 IIMs, 7 IITs, and 15 AIIMs established in the last 10 years, (d) Expressways, Vande Bharat trains, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link reshaping the country's infrastructure; (e) Successful hosting of the G20 summit is an example of India's elevated status in global affairs; (f) Chandrayaan 3, Mangalyaan and the Aditya L1 mission; (g) From UPI, to 5G technology, India's digital landscape's rapid transformation, and (h) Initiatives like 6-month paid maternity leave, 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, are some examples of PM Modi-led government's commitment to gender equality and women empowerment.

Notably, the latest campaign is BJP's yet another push to mobilise support of masses and build an 'atmosphere' for 400-plus target for BJP-led NDA.

Many campaigns like Gaon Chalo Abhiyaan, 'Isilye log Modi ko chunte hain' are already galvanising the public opinion.

--IANS

mr/pgh