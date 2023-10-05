Pending central dues: Trinamool marches to Raj Bhavan, but Guv out of town

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress’ national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday led a rally attracting impressive turnout of party workers to the Raj Bhavan to press for their demand to clear the pending central dues to West Bengal government under various centrally-sponsored schemes.

However, the main purpose of the rally was defeated to some extent as Governor C.V. Ananda Bose was not present in the city and hence the delegation was unable to meet Bose and hand over ther demands directly to him.

Instead, the delegation handed over their note to the officials of the Raj Bhavan. However, as per the instructions of Abhishek Banerjee, it was handed over to the Governor’s House officials from outside the entrance gate instead of stepping into the Raj Bhavan premises.

Addressing the gathering at the end of the rally in front of the Raj Bhavan, Banerjee said their agitation programme in front of the Governor's House will go on till the time the Governor returns to the city, meets the delegation and listens to the grievances on the pending central dues.

He also accused the Governor and Union Minister of Rural Development, Giriraj Singh, of constantly trying to escape the questions on pending central dues.

The Trinamool MP said that he will be on a sit-in demonstration in front of the Governor’s House from Thursday evening along with the top leadership of the party till the Governor meets them.

“It is our conviction to get the funds for payment of wages to those deprived despite working under the MGNREGA scheme,” Banerjee said.

“I have been issued notices by the central agencies. But I am not running away. I am right here in the city. Then why are they trying to escape from facing us,” Banerjee questioned.