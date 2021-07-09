Top
People across India praying for Kalyan Singh's speedy recovery: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday enquired about the health of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and said people across India are praying for his speedy recovery.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday enquired about the health of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and said people across India are praying for his speedy recovery.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, "Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji. Yesterday J P Nadda Ji, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji and others went to the hospital to meet him. I just spoke to his grandson and enquired about his health."

In another tweet, Modi said, "I was deeply touched to know that during his conversation with J P Nadda Ji, Kalyan Singh Ji remembered me. I also have many memories of my interactions with Kalyan Singh Ji. Several of those memories came back to life. Talking to him has always been a learning experience."

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is critical and admitted at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

On Thursday, BJP chief Nadda paid a surprise visit to Lucknow to see ailing Singh. From Lucknow airport, Nadda went straight to the hospital. BJP general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh accompanied Nadda.

