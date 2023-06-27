People Of Telangana Are Looking Towards Congress, Says Mallikarjun Kharge

The people of Telangana are yearning for change and looking towards the Congress, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday after chairing a meeting of Telangana unit leaders to decide the strategy for the state polls due later this year. The meeting, which was held at the AICC headquarters here, was also attended by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal.



Discussions were also held on the Congress' strategy going forward, according to party leaders. "People of Telangana are yearning for change. They are looking towards the Congress party," Kharge said in a tweet after the meeting.

The Congress is ready to take on any challenge, he asserted. "Together, we will usher a brighter future for Telangana, based on shared democratic values and all-around social welfare," he said.

The Congress also shared on Twitter pictures of the meeting that was also attended by AICC Telangana incharge Manikrao Thakare and Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy, among others. Earlier, Venugopal said in a tweet, "Telangana is ready to defeat KCR's feudal govt and crush the unholy alliance between BRS and BJP."

"Telangana is just the beginning. In every village, in every town, the people are looking at the Congress with hope. All over the country, leaders with their ear to the ground are picking up this huge undercurrent in favour of the Congress and are eager to join," he said.

Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014. The K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi) secured an absolute majority in the last assembly polls in December 2018. The term of the 119-member Telangana Assembly will end in December.