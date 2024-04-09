‘People's problems cannot be solved by making speeches’: Ajit Pawar taunts Supriya Sule

Mumbai : Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar on Tuesday took a dig at her estranged sister and the NCP-SP nominee Supriya Sule saying that the problems of the people cannot be solved by just making speeches in parliament.

He also targeted his estranged uncle Sharad Pawar during his speech at an election rally urging the voters to give him and his party’s nominee a chance during this year’s elections.



“Till today you have stood behind senior Pawar. Even during the upcoming elections, vote where you see senior Pawar so that you will get the satisfaction of voting for Pawar,” he said while addressing an election rally in the Baramati constituency.



He said that senior Pawar and his daughter will make emotional speeches but people should not vote for them due to the emotional rhetoric. “I have been elected seven times in my political life so I understand all these nuances,” he said.



He said that Baramati’s problems are not solved by just making speeches in Parliament.



“Ajit Pawar is number one when it comes to speech. I also give speeches but I also work and get funds to speed up the pace of development. When I decide, I see to it that the work is completed and thereby give results to the people,” he said.

“I am aware that some of you are upset with my colleagues and leaders. But trust me, I will get through this. Don’t penalise me or the candidate (Sunetra Pawar) for the mistakes of my associates.”

Ajit Pawar admitted that he had in the past criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi but said that the situation then was different.

“PM Modi has never taken a holiday, he only focuses on how the country should develop. Funds from the Centre have come to Baramati. I have been trying for 15 years to connect the Baramati-Phaltan railway route, for which I met PM Modi,” he said.