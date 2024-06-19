Petition filed in Calcutta HC seeks CBI probe in BJP worker's death

Kolkata: The family members of Sanjay Bera (42), a BJP worker from Debra in the West Midnapore district of West Bengal, on Wednesday approached a single-judge bench of Calcutta High Court demanding a CBI probe in his death.

The family has claimed that his death was under mysterious circumstances because of police torture.

The family members approached the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha just hours after the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, demanded a CBI probe in the matter.

“Police arrested Bera on June 4 after a political scuffle. He was sent to judicial custody. He was admitted to Medinipur Medical College later on. He was returned to judicial custody on June 11. He was again sent to hospital and he died on Tuesday. Police are giving a lame excuse that he incurred head injury by falling,” Adhikari claimed.

Justice Sinha has admitted the petition and the matter is likely to come up for hearing later in the day only.

On Wednesday, Bera’s family members claimed that when he was arrested on June 4, he had no injury marks on his body. However, when he was presented at the court the next day he had injury marks on his head. Besides demanding the CBI probe, the family members of the slain BJP worker claimed that the post-mortem of his body should be conducted at any hospital whose authority is the Union government.