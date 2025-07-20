Pilots’ body slams WSJ, Reuters over AI-171 flight crash reports

New Delhi: The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has issued a legal notice to The Wall Street Journal and Reuters, accusing both the global media outlets of publishing misleading and speculative reports about the Air India Flight 171 crash, which claimed over 250 lives in Ahmedabad last month.

FIP president Captain CS Randhawa said the reports were not based on facts mentioned in the official preliminary report released by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). “They are not the investigative body, so how can they jump to conclusions?” asks Randhawa. “They’re spreading all this around the world that’s not even in the report. It’s totally misleading.”

Western media reports suggested that the crash may have been caused by errors or actions from the cockpit crew, statements which the FIP says were completely absent from the AAIB’s official findings.