Plea against Har Cong MLA: HC directs him to surrender

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker, facing a money laundering case, should either surrender or be arrested .

The observations were made during the hearing of a plea filed by a Panipat resident, a social activist, who alleged that the agencies have failed to act against Chhoker as despite non-bailable warrants issued against him, he was doing electioneering in his constituency.

Chhoker is seeking re-election from the Samalkha constituency in Panipat for the October 5 Haryana Assembly elections. The bench headed by Justice Sureshwar Thakur verbally observed that Chhoker should either surrender or be arrested .

He is facing a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering and other offences. As per the plea, he has many FIRs registered against him and is also being investigated by the ED. In one case non-bailable warrants were issued by a Gurugram court against which Chhoker approached the high court but failed to get relief, the plea claims. “A petition had come up for hearing before the division bench. The petitioner stated that he (Chhoker) is facing many cases and Enforcement Directorate action is also going on against him. Non bailable warrants have also been issued against him, but he is openly canvassing for the elections and no action is being taken against him.