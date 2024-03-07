PM assures justice to Sandeshkhali women

Barasat (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met a group of women from Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have been levelled, and assured them of justice and security.

On the sidelines of a public meeting at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district where Sandeshkhali is located, Modi met five women who charged suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his followers with sexually harassing them. He described the women who have been protesting against the alleged atrocities as 'Maa Durga'. The rally, organised by the BJP's Mahila Morcha, was themed Nari Shakti Vandan (celebrating women's empowerment).

Scores of women who were headed to the rally venue from Sandeshkhali, however, failed to meet the prime minister on account of their vehicles being stopped by the police at multiple locations en route, resulting in delay in arrival. These women, along with their accompanying BJP workers, were seen staging protests against the state administration at their stoppage points as well as at the meeting venue. "After the public meeting, the prime minister met a few women from Sandeshkhali. The women spoke about the atrocities that were perpetrated on them," BJP state general secretary Agnimitra Paul said.