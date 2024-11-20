PM Awas 2.0 launched

New Delhi: With the launch of PM Awas 2.0, a scheme of the Union government to provide housing to the homeless people of urban areas, the dream of a home for the homeless will soon be fulfilled. For this scheme, online applications will be started soon for the homeless people of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) area.

MCG Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg said that the Central government has launched Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Part 2. Applications will be sought for this soon. "This scheme is not only meant for the BPL but also other middle-class families that are eligible to apply under this scheme. For this, a letter has been sent by the Central Government to all the Municipal Corporations of the state.

The process of taking applications will be started soon," he said. Garg said that some criteria have also been set for the Central government's PM Housing Scheme Part 2. According to this, economically weaker section (EWS), low-income group (LIG) families who do not have any permanent house of their own anywhere in the country will be eligible to buy or construct a house under PM Housing Scheme-Urban 2.0.