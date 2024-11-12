Live
PM believes in purchasing MLAs like goats says Mallikarjun Kharge
Ranchi : In a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused him of oppressing the opposition, toppling elected governments and purchasing legislators "like goats to feed and feast on them later".
He also charged Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of running the central government with "Adani and Ambani". Kharge attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging that he believes in ‘Mukh me Ram, bagal me chhuri' (A wolf in lamb's clothing). “Modi-ji believes in toppling governments. He purchases MLA. Unka kaam MLAs ko bakri ke jaise apne pas rakh lena, palna aur fir baad me kaat kar khana hai…(Modi keeps MLAs like goats, feeds them and later feasts on them).
This is Modi,” Kharge alleged. Modi and Shah have unleashed ED, CBI and other central agencies against opposition leaders but “we are not afraid. We fought for Independence, sacrificed our lives,” Kharge claimed.