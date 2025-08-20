  • Menu
PM calls for unanimous election of Radhakrishnan as Vice-Prez
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to the Opposition to support NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan for the post of Vice-President, so that the new Rajya Sabha Chairman is elected through the general committee.

"Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh is also in continuous discussions with everyone," the Prime Minister said at NDA's Parliamentary meet in the national capital.

Urging all parties to unanimously back the NDA candidate, the PM said Radhakrishnan was an excellent choice for the Vice-President post, had led a life without controversy, and was a very humble person.

