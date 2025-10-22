  • Menu
PM celebrates Diwali with Navy

Highlights

Mentions Ram Mandir, Op Sindoor in message

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with Navy personnel, extending his greetings and highlighting the significance of the festival. In a heartfelt message, he mentioned the Ram Mandir and Operation Sindoor emphasizing national pride and security efforts.

He also spoke about several regions witnessing a Naxal-mukt Diwali this year, underlining progress in areas previously affected by insurgency.

