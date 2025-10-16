PM Gram Sadak Yojana: Focus on speeding up projects in LWE regions, NE

New Delhi: Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday instructed officials to speed up rural road projects in Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected regions, including Chhattisgarh, and the Northeast.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Chouhan directed officials to further accelerate the pace of work across the country, especially in the LWE zones and the N-E, while promptly resolving challenges in coordination with state governments, said an official statement.

During the meeting, attended by Rural Development Secretary Shailesh Singh and other senior officials, the Minister emphasised that all road construction projects must adhere to high-quality standards and be completed within stipulated timelines, ensuring durable infrastructure that supports inclusive rural growth.

Officials briefed the Union Minister on the state-wise progress of PMGSY, informing that while work in some hilly and disaster-affected areas had slowed down temporarily due to natural calamities, implementation in all other regions was progressing smoothly.

Special focus was laid on the northeastern states and Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected regions, including Chhattisgarh, said the official statement.

Chouhan directed officials to intensify efforts in the Northeast and announced that he would soon chair a dedicated review meeting in the region.

The meeting will include Chief Ministers and state representatives, and cover a comprehensive range of rural development initiatives — including PMGSY, MGNREGA, Skill Development, and the National Rural Livelihood Mission — to ensure effective and time-bound implementation of all schemes, said the statement.

The meeting also discussed plans to mark the 25th anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in December 2025 with nationwide celebrations.

Chouhan described PMGSY as a historic initiative that has brought transformative change to rural India. “This scheme has changed both the condition and direction of our villages. Completing 25 years is a remarkable achievement,” he said.

According to official data updated till August 8, 2025, under PMGSY-III, a total of 564 roads with a road length of 4,247 km have been sanctioned. As many as 69 bridges have also been approved under the scheme.

PMGSY-III aims to consolidate the existing rural road network by the upgradation of existing Through Routes and Major Rural Links that connect habitations to Gramin Agricultural Markets (GrAMs), Higher Secondary Schools and Hospitals.

The upgradation of existing Through Routes and Major Rural Links is based on the priority of the proposed work in connecting critical facilities like the rural markets and education and health facilities, according to a Ministry document.

Shedding light on the outcomes of the scheme, the document said that various independent evaluation studies, conducted by NITI Aayog, the Indian Institute of

Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A), World Bank and International Labour Organisation (ILO), Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, on PMGSY have concluded that it has improved access to education and health care facilities, facilitated employment generation in both farm and non-farm sectors, and helped farmers in getting better prices for their produce.

According to the document, PMGSY roads have provided better education opportunities to the children, particularly the girl child, to continue their education beyond the elementary school level.

Due to PMGSY roads, health facilities in rural areas are more accessible to people. Women have been the major beneficiary, with most of the child births taking place in government hospitals, it said.

The document said that due to PMGSY, the participation of women in financial decisions has increased, and it is reflected in their market accessibility.

This scheme also addresses the various Sustainable Development Goals on poverty alleviation, it said.



