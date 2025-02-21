PM Internship Scheme opens for 2nd round

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) is once again open for applications with the launch of Round 2 of the pilot phase, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said on Thursday. Round 2 offers more than 1 lakh internship opportunities in top companies across more than 730 districts in India. The first round offered more than 6 lakh applications, as per the information by the ministry.

More than 300 top companies across sectors, including Oil, Gas and Energy, Banking and Financial Services, Travel & Hospitality, Automotive, Metals & Mining Manufacturing & Industrial, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and many more have offered internship opportunities to Indian youth to gain real-world experience, network with professionals and enhance their employability.

Eligible youth can explore and select internships based on their preferred district, state, sector, area and filter internships within a customizable radius from their specified current address. In Round 2, each applicant can apply to up to 3 internships until the application deadline, the ministry added in the release.

According to the ministry, for Round 2, more than 70 IEC events are being conducted across India in districts with maximum number of internship opportunities in colleges, universities ITIs, Rozgar melas etc., based on the kind of qualifications required for these internships.

Furthermore, national level digital campaigns are underway through multiple platforms as well as influencers based on concentration of opportunities and relevance to youth. The Prime Minister Internship Scheme – spearheaded by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs – is designed to harness the potential of India’s youth population by providing them with 12 month paid internships in top companies of India.