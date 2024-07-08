PM Kisan Yojana: Left out farmers will be covered says CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government will take necessary steps to ensure that eligible farmers, who were left out of PM Kisan Yojana, will be covered, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said.

During a discussion with various farmers’ organisations here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said the State government will set up cold storage in each sub-division. Initially, the cold storage will be set up in 58 sub-divisions, he said.

Majhi said the State government is formulating Samrudha Krushak Niti in which the farmers of the State will receive assistance right from cultivation to marketing of their products.

Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister K V Singh Deo and Agriculture department Principal Secretary Arabinda Padhee were present during the meeting.

The representatives of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Gram Vikas Parishad and other farmers’ organisations, who attended the meeting, thanked the Chief Minister for taking a decision to fix the MSP for paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal soon after the formation of the new government in the State.