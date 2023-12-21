PM Modi Affirms Absence Of Discrimination Against Religious Minorities In India, Cites Parsis' Prosperity

In a recent interview with the UK-based Financial Times, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that Indian society holds "no feeling of discrimination towards any religious minority." When discussing the economic success of Parsis in India, despite facing persecution elsewhere, Modi emphasized that they have found a safe and prosperous haven in the country. Describing Parsis as a "religious micro-minority" in India, he cited their well-being as indicative of the absence of discrimination in Indian society towards any religious minority.



Additionally, in response to the US's claims regarding an Indian national's alleged involvement in a plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Prime Minister Modi stated that the government will "look into" any evidence. He expressed confidence that such incidents would not derail the relations between India and the US, referring to them as isolated events.

Addressing allegations of suppressing dissent, PM Modi responded with laughter, asserting that critics freely exercise their rights through various media platforms. He defended the right to counter allegations with facts, acknowledging the existence of a diverse ecosystem utilizing freedom in the country to express opinions and raise allegations.