PM Modi Arrives In Brazil For G20 Summit, Set For Key International Engagements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Rio de Janeiroto participate in the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit, marking the second phase of his three-nation diplomatic tour. Upon landing, he shared his expectations for productive summit discussions and meaningful engagement with world leaders through social media.

The summit, scheduled for November 18-19, will see the participation of major world leaders including US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. While interactions with these leaders are anticipated, formal bilateral meetings are yet to be confirmed.

Before his departure, Modi highlighted Brazil's role in advancing the Global South's priorities, building upon India's successful G20 presidency from the previous year. He emphasized the continuation of the "One Earth, One Family, One Future" vision through the summit.

This Brazil visit follows Modi's significant trip to Nigeria, where he received the prestigious Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger award. Following the G20 Summit, he will make a historic visit to Guyana - the first by an Indian Prime Minister since 1968 - where he will address the Parliament and meet with the Indian diaspora.

