PM Modi begins historic Croatia visit

Zagreb: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Croatia on Wednesday on the first-ever visit by an Indian premier, during which he will hold talks with the country's top leadership to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest. In a special gesture, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic received PM Modi at the airport. He said the two countries are starting a new chapter in their relations and are creating conditions for strengthening bilateral cooperation in multiple areas and sectors. Modi arrived in Zagreb from Canada on the last leg of his three-nation visit. In Canada, the Prime Minister attended the G7 summit and held talks with several world leaders. He had earlier visited Cyprus as part of the tour.

During his visit, Modi will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Plenkovic and meet President Zoran Milanovic.

"I look forward to my visit to the Republic of Croatia and meetings with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic," Modi said in a statement before his departure in New Delhi on Sunday.