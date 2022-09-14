  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

PM Modi, Bhutan King discuss bilateral issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Bhutans King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Bhutan's King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Bhutan's King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and discussed various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan friendship.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Bhutan's King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and discussed various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan friendship.

Modi also conveyed his appreciation for the guiding vision provided by successive Druk Gyalpos in shaping relations between India and Bhutan, a statement issued by Prime Minister's Office said.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Had a warm meeting with His Majesty the King of Bhutan. Discussed various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan friendship. Conveyed my appreciation for the guiding vision provided by successive Druk Gyalpos in shaping our relations."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X