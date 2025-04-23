PM Modi Chairs High-Level Security Meeting on Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at his official residence in Delhi on Wednesday. The meeting focused on evaluating the situation on the ground and formulating India’s strategic response to the massacre that claimed 26 lives, including two foreign nationals.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who returned from Srinagar earlier in the day, joined the meeting along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. NSA Doval provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing investigation and security measures in the Valley.

The attack took place on Tuesday evening in the Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist destination near Pahalgam. According to reports, terrorists asked tourists about their religion before executing the men with shots to the head. The incident has been described as the deadliest act of terror in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a terrorist outfit believed to be a front for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Speaking earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a stern warning to those behind the violence. “The Government of India will act decisively. Not only will we eliminate the perpetrators, but we will also track down those who orchestrated this from behind the scenes,” he said, without naming Pakistan directly.

Prime Minister Modi, who cut short a diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia to return to Delhi, strongly condemned the attack. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Those behind this heinous act will not be spared. Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable.”

The meeting of the CCS comes as the government weighs its options for retaliation. India has previously responded to major terror attacks—such as the ones in Uri and Pulwama—with surgical and air strikes across the Line of Control.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reinforced this stance, stating, “India has made it clear—if you harm us, regardless of where you are—across the LoC or beyond—we will respond.”

As the nation mourns the victims, security forces remain on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir, with a manhunt underway to apprehend those responsible.