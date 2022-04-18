  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

PM Modi condoles demise of eminent musician, singer Prafulla Kar

PM Modi condoles demise of eminent musician, singer Prafulla Kar
x

PM Modi condoles demise of eminent musician, singer Prafulla Kar

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has expressed deep grief over the demise of eminent Odia musician and singer Prafulla Kar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has expressed deep grief over the demise of eminent Odia musician and singer Prafulla Kar.

Modi has said that Kar will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music.


In a tweet the Prime Minister said, "Anguished by the passing away of Shri Prafulla Kar Ji. He will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music. He was blessed with a multifaceted personality and his creativity was reflected in his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Kar, an acclaimed Odia musician and singer, passed away late Sunday night at his residence in state capital Bhubaneswar. He was 83 and suffering from age related health issues for some time. His last rites will be performed in the day with full honour.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X