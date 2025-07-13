PM Modi condoles the demise of actor Kota Srinivas Rao

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his heartfelt condolences following the death of renowned actor Kota Srinivas Rao. Speaking at a public event, Modi described the news as "very sad," commending Rao's remarkable talent and versatility in the film industry.

శ్రీ కోట శ్రీనివాసరావు గారి మరణం బాధాకరం. ఆయన సినీ ప్రతిభ, బహుముఖ ప్రజ్ఞకు గుర్తుండిపోతారు. తరతరాలుగా ప్రేక్షకులను తన అద్భుతమైన ప్రదర్శనలతో ఆకట్టుకున్నారు. సామాజిక సేవలో కూడా ఆయన ముందంజలో ఉన్నారు మరియు పేదలు మరియు అణగారిన వర్గాలకు సాధికారత కల్పించడానికి కృషి చేశారు. ఆయన… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2025

"Kota Srinivas Rao will be remembered for his impressive performances that have captivated audiences across generations," Modi remarked. He also highlighted Rao's commitment to social service, noting his dedication to empowering the poor and marginalized communities.