PM Modi condoles the demise of actor Kota Srinivas Rao
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his heartfelt condolences following the death of renowned actor Kota Srinivas Rao. Speaking at a public event, Modi described the news as "very sad," commending Rao's remarkable talent and versatility in the film industry.
"Kota Srinivas Rao will be remembered for his impressive performances that have captivated audiences across generations," Modi remarked. He also highlighted Rao's commitment to social service, noting his dedication to empowering the poor and marginalized communities.
