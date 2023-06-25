PM Modi Conferred With Egypt's Highest State Honour ' Order Of The Nile' In Cairo

Egypt's highest state honour, the "Order of the Nile," was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Prior to their bilateral meeting, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi bestowed the prized honour upon the PM. During their encounter, both leaders signed significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoU). First by an Indian prime minister since 1997, Modi is making a state visit to the nation of Africa.



The prime minister had earlier that day been to Cairo to see the Dawoodi Bohra community of India's restoration work at the country's 11th-century Al-Hakim Mosque. The mosque's most recent renovation was finished three months ago, and Modi was given a tour of it. All five required prayers are mostly offered on Fridays at the mosque.

Al Hakim is the second Fatimid mosque to be established in the Egyptian capital and the fourth-oldest mosque in Cairo. It has a total size of 13,560 square metres, of which 5,000 square metres are taken up by the famous central courtyard.

The Fatimids are the source of the Bohra community, which is now established in India. From 1970 onward, they rebuilt the mosque and have been caring for it ever since.The prime minister also later paid a visit to the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery where he paid respects to the gallant Indian soldiers who fought and died in Egypt and Palestine during the First World War.

At the Cemetery that houses the Heliopolis (Port Tewfik) Memorial and the Heliopolis, Modi presented flower tributes and signed the guest book.