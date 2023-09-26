Live
PM Modi congratulates Equestrian Dressage Team for winning gold medal in Asian Games
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Indian Equestrian Dressage Team for winning gold in the ongoing Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China.
This is India’s first gold medal in the event in 41 years.
“It is a matter of extreme pride that after several decades, our Equestrian Dressage Team has won Gold in Asian Games! Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Sudipti Hajela and Divyakriit Singh have displayed unparalleled skill, teamwork and brought honour to our nation on the international stage. I extend my heartiest congratulations to the Team for this historic achievement,” Modi posted on X.
The Equestrian Dressage Team secured the gold medal by achieving a remarkable score of 209.205 in the team dressage event.