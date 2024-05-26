PM Modi congratulates Payal Kapadia and team on historic Cannes win

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated filmmaker Payal Kapadia as she created history at the recently concluded 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Payal’s film ‘All We Imagine as Light’ was feted with the ‘Le Grand Prix’ award at the film festival. The film’s team, including Payal and actors Chhaya Kadam, Divya Prabha, and Kani Kusruti, attended the Cannes Film Festival to accept the award during the closing ceremony.

Taking to X, PM Modi shared a picture of the happy faces of the film’s team as they accepted the honour at the festival.

India is proud of Payal Kapadia for her historic feat of winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her work ‘All We Imagine as Light’. An alumnus of FTII, her remarkable talent continues to shine on the global stage, giving a glimpse of the rich creativity in… pic.twitter.com/aMJbsbmNoE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2024

He wrote: “India is proud of Payal Kapadia for her historic feat of winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her work ‘All We Imagine as Light’. An alumnus of FTII, her remarkable talent continues to shine on the global stage, giving a glimpse of the rich creativity in India. This prestigious accolade not only honours her exceptional skills but also inspires a new generation of Indian filmmakers.”

‘All We Imagine as Light’ became the 1st Indian film in 30 years to compete in the festival’s main competition.

The year 2024 happened to be the best year for Indian talents in a long time at the Cannes Film Festival as Payal Kapadia's ‘All We Imagine As Light’, ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ by FTII student Chidananda S Naik, and Anasuya Sengupta of ‘The Shameless’ fame won major awards in each of the three competitive sections of the prestigious film festival.