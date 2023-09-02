Live
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on his election as Singapore President
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Tharman Shanmugaratnam on his election as president of Singapore.
Modi took to X, formerly Twitter and said, "I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership."
His remarks came after Tharman won with a landslide victory in the presidential election held on Friday.
The 66-year-old Singaporean economist is of Indian origin economist and he will be Singapore's ninth president.
