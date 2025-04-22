Live
PM Modi Coordinates With Home Minister Shah Following Pahalgam Terror Attack
PM Modi directs Home Minister Amit Shah from Saudi Arabia to take immediate action following terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed one and injured twelve tourists; Shah announces visit to Kashmir for security review.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah from Saudi Arabia regarding Tuesday's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that left one dead and twelve injured. During the call, the Prime Minister directed Shah to implement appropriate security measures and to personally visit the attack site.
The attack occurred around 2:30 PM when terrorists wearing military fatigues opened fire on tourists at Baisaran meadow, a scenic location accessible only by foot or pony. The Resistance Front, a local affiliate of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Following the incident, Shah convened a high-level security meeting in Delhi attended by Home Ministry officials, Intelligence Bureau representatives, and Jammu and Kashmir police officials participating virtually. The Home Minister announced plans to travel to Srinagar for an urgent security review and vowed severe consequences for those responsible.
"Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam," Shah tweeted. "Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences."
Security forces responded quickly to reports of gunfire, with evacuation efforts including helicopter assistance while locals helped transport some injured victims on ponies. Eyewitnesses reported traumatic scenes, including one woman begging rescuers to save her husband and another claiming attackers targeted non-Muslims.