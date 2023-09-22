PM Modi Expresses Gratitude As Historic Women's Reservation Bill Passes Parliament

Following the momentous approval of the Women's Reservation Bill, known as 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,' by the Indian Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt appreciation and congratulations to the 1.4 billion citizens of India. In a message shared on his WhatsApp channel, the Prime Minister described this event as a defining moment in India's democratic journey.



Prime Minister Modi extended his gratitude to all the Members of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha who supported and voted in favor of the bill. He lauded the unanimous backing it received, considering it a heartening development. The Prime Minister went on to characterize the bill as a tribute to the countless women of India, emphasizing that it represented a pivotal moment in the country's ongoing quest for enhanced representation and empowerment for women. He underlined that it was more than just legislation; it was a recognition of the enduring contributions and resilience of women who have played a vital role in shaping India.



As celebrations ensued, Prime Minister Modi reflected on the strength, courage, and unwavering spirit exhibited by women across the nation. He asserted that this historic step signified a commitment to ensuring that women's voices would be heard even more effectively in the future.



The Women's Reservation Bill, a landmark legislation, secured unanimous support in the Rajya Sabha, in contrast to the Lok Sabha, where only two out of 456 MPs opposed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. This bill, identified as the 128th Constitution amendment, is now set to be presented to state assemblies for their approval. Once ratified by the majority of state assemblies, it will be implemented following a delimitation exercise aimed at redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies, based on an upcoming census scheduled to be commissioned next year.

