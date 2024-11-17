PM Modi for G20 summit in Brazil

  • Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he is looking forward to "meaningful" discussions at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil that built upon its agenda for the grouping on India's presidency of the bloc last year.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he is looking forward to "meaningful" discussions at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil that built upon its agenda for the grouping on India's presidency of the bloc last year.

Modi made the comments in a statement ahead of his five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana.

The Prime Minister's first destination will be Nigeria from where he will travel to Brazil.

"In Brazil, I will attend the 19th G-20 Summit as a troika member. Last year, India's successful presidency elevated the G-20 to people's G-20 and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South into its agenda," the Prime Minister said.

