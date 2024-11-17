Live
- Living to Dance
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th November 2024
- Congress dares Kishan to bathe in Musi
- Kishan launches Musi Nidra programme
- ‘Yuva Utsav-2024’ commences
- Fire safety drill held at Secretariat
- Meru Srujan 2024: A Spectacular Celebration of Talent and Culture
- Representatives of VIDASAM demand resignation of YSRCP MLAs
- Police grill BRS leader Jaipal Yadav
- Revanth sells 6Gs to woo voters in Maharashtra
Just In
PM Modi for G20 summit in Brazil
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he is looking forward to "meaningful" discussions at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil that built upon its agenda for the grouping on India's presidency of the bloc last year.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he is looking forward to "meaningful" discussions at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil that built upon its agenda for the grouping on India's presidency of the bloc last year.
Modi made the comments in a statement ahead of his five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana.
The Prime Minister's first destination will be Nigeria from where he will travel to Brazil.
"In Brazil, I will attend the 19th G-20 Summit as a troika member. Last year, India's successful presidency elevated the G-20 to people's G-20 and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South into its agenda," the Prime Minister said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS