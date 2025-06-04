PM Modi greets Lee Jae-myung on presidency, signals intent for close cooperation

PM Modi congratulates Lee Jae-myung following his election as president of South Korea while expressing his desire to deepen the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership.

On early Wednesday Lee Jae-myung from the liberal opposition became the new president following a period of political chaos that started when Yoon Suk Yeol imposed martial law.

President Myung announced his government would implement strong deterrence against North Korean aggression based on the solid military partnership between South Korea and the United States during his first speech after taking office.

Myung underlined his administration's openness to engage in talks with North Korea which would foster enduring peace throughout the Korean Peninsula. Lee encouraged South Korean citizens to advance "with hope and make a fresh start from this moment on" during his early Wednesday speech to his supporters according to Reuters.

Despite our temporary diplomatic ties they remain fellow citizens of the Republic of Korea regardless of their lack of support for us he stated.

He committed to continuing discussions and working together with North Korea to build peaceful coexistence and mutual prosperity even though South Korea remains technically at war with the North.

Lee Jun-seok has divided conservative voters through his campaign which targets both younger people and a wider demographic than Kim while he builds his reputation as a legitimate future leader. The exit poll data showed that he captured 7.7% of the total vote share.



