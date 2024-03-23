PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Bhutan, calls it 'beacon of hope' for families

Thimphu : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital along with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay, here. He called the state-of-the-art hospital, built with the assistance of the Indian government, a "beacon of hope for several families".

"Inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital, which stands as a beacon of hope for several families, offering quality healthcare. This facility embodies a commitment to nurturing a healthy future generation," PM Modi said in a post on X.

India has supported the development of the 150-bedded hospital in two phases. The first phase of the hospital was constructed at a cost of Rs 22 crore and has been operational since 2019.

The construction of the second phase was taken up in 2019, as part of the 12th Five Year Plan, at a cost of Rs 119 crore, and was completed now.

Calling it "a shining example of India-Bhutan partnership in healthcare", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said "the newly constructed hospital would add value to the quality of mother and child health services in Bhutan".

The new facility will house state-of-the-art facilities for pediatrics, gynecology and obstetrics, anesthesiology, operation theatre, neo-natal intensive care and pediatric intensive care, the MEA said.

PM Modi, who was honoured with Bhutan's highest civilian award on Friday, announced a support of Rs 10,000 crore for the Himalayan nation in the coming five years.

His visit was in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the countries, and India's emphasis on its Neighbourhood First policy.