Just In
PM Modi inaugurates Rs 4,000 cr-worth projects in Kerala, dispels CM Vijayan's concerns
Kochi: A day after Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Front government announced its decision to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on February 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dispelled concerns about the Centre not doing enough for Kerala by saying that he had commissioned Rs 4,000 crore worth projects here.
PM Modi said the Centre was with Kerala and that can be witnessed at Kochi where strategic projects in Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and at the Indian Oil Corporation, here have been commissioned.
The Prime Minister said this here while inaugurating these projects and seated on the dais was none other than CM Vijayan.
PM Modi said that through these new projects, there will be numerous employment opportunities too.
At the CSL Modi launched a 310 meter long Drydock, built in accordance with international standards, as well as the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF), which is India’s first fully developed pure ship repair ecosystem besides the Indian Oil Corporation’s LPG import terminal.