PM Modi Inaugurates Vantara: A Milestone in Animal Rescue and Conservation Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his three-day visit to Gujarat, inaugurated Anant Ambani's Vantara, an advanced animal rescue, conservation, and rehabilitation centre, on Tuesday. Located within the Reliance Jamnagar refinery complex, Vantara spans over 3,000 acres and is home to more than 2,000 species, including 1.5 lakh rescued and endangered animals.

PM Modi spent time with rehabilitated animals, such as orangutans, Asiatic lion cubs, white lion cubs, and rare clouded leopard cubs, showing his involvement in their care.

Modi also visited Vantara's wildlife hospital, which is equipped with advanced medical technology like MRI, CT scans, ICUs, and specialized departments for Wildlife Anesthesia, Cardiology, Nephrology, and Dentistry, all focused on providing top-notch care for injured or sick animals.

The inauguration of Vantara is a major milestone in efforts to rescue and conserve animals. It highlights PM Modi's dedication to improving animal welfare and ensuring the protection of wildlife in India. This event showcases his focus on creating a safe environment for endangered species and advancing the country's efforts in animal conservation.