Live
- South Korea to launch consultative bodies with US for tariff negotiations
- OTT Releases This Week (March 3 to 9): Naga Chaitanya Thandel, Sharwanand Maname, Bapu, and More
- Delhi HC grants bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar
- Should have stepped down earlier: Pankaja Munde on Dhananjay Munde’s resignation
- Champions Trophy: Indian team wears black armbands against Australia to honour Padmakar Shivalkar
- Body shaming, derogatory comments hallmark of Congress: KTR
- Ind vs Aus: Australia Loses Early Wicket in First Semi-Final in Champions Trophy
- Bangladesh: Protesters burn Home Advisor's effigy, demand resignation over controversial remarks
- NHRC team to visit Odisha’s KIIT over Nepali girl student’s death
- Development in PoK facilitated by China not Pak: CM Omar Abdullah
Just In
PM Modi Inaugurates Vantara: A Milestone in Animal Rescue and Conservation Efforts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Anant Ambani's Vantara, a state-of-the-art animal rescue and rehabilitation center in Gujarat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his three-day visit to Gujarat, inaugurated Anant Ambani's Vantara, an advanced animal rescue, conservation, and rehabilitation centre, on Tuesday. Located within the Reliance Jamnagar refinery complex, Vantara spans over 3,000 acres and is home to more than 2,000 species, including 1.5 lakh rescued and endangered animals.
PM Modi spent time with rehabilitated animals, such as orangutans, Asiatic lion cubs, white lion cubs, and rare clouded leopard cubs, showing his involvement in their care.
Modi also visited Vantara's wildlife hospital, which is equipped with advanced medical technology like MRI, CT scans, ICUs, and specialized departments for Wildlife Anesthesia, Cardiology, Nephrology, and Dentistry, all focused on providing top-notch care for injured or sick animals.
The inauguration of Vantara is a major milestone in efforts to rescue and conserve animals. It highlights PM Modi's dedication to improving animal welfare and ensuring the protection of wildlife in India. This event showcases his focus on creating a safe environment for endangered species and advancing the country's efforts in animal conservation.