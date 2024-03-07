PM Modi-led Cabinet approves over Rs 10,000 crore to boost India's AI ecosystem

  • Menu
PM Modi-led Cabinet approves over Rs 10,000 crore to boost Indias AI ecosystem
New Delhi: In a big push to the vision of 'Making AI in India' and 'Making AI Work for India', the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the comprehensive national-level IndiaAI Mission with a budget outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore.

The IndiaAI Mission will establish a comprehensive ecosystem catalysing AI innovation through strategic programmes and partnerships across the public and private sectors.

By democratising computing access, improving data quality, developing indigenous AI capabilities, attracting top AI talent, enabling industry collaboration, providing startup risk capital, ensuring socially impactful AI projects, and bolstering ethical AI, it will drive responsible, inclusive growth of India's AI ecosystem.

The Mission will be implemented by 'IndiaAI' Independent Business Division (IBD) under Digital India Corporation (DIC).

The approved IndiaAI Mission will propel innovation and build domestic capacities to ensure the tech sovereignty of the country, an official said.

It will also create highly skilled employment opportunities to harness the demographic dividend of the country.

