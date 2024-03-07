Live
- BJP MP Tejasvi Surya interacts with students, urges them to become Viksit Bharat ambassadors
- PM Modi inaugurates water laser show at Rajasthan's Sanwaliya Seth temple
- B'luru cafe blast: Siddaramaiah says vital clues collected about bomber
- PM Modi-led Cabinet approves over Rs 10,000 crore to boost India's AI ecosystem
- Delhi court extends judicial custody of Sisodia, Sanjay Singh in excise policy case
- Ration distribution case: Calcutta HC puts interim stay on separate probe by Bengal police
- Centre approves Rs 10,037 crore UNNATI scheme to boost growth in NE states
- PM Modi salutes the beneficiaries of national programmes in Srinagar
- Pakistan's new PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks PM Modi for 'felicitations'
- Cabinet approves Rs 12,000 crore outlay for LPG subsidy to poor
Just In
PM Modi-led Cabinet approves over Rs 10,000 crore to boost India's AI ecosystem
In a big push to the vision of 'Making AI in India' and 'Making AI Work for India', the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the comprehensive national-level IndiaAI Mission with a budget outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore.
New Delhi: In a big push to the vision of 'Making AI in India' and 'Making AI Work for India', the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the comprehensive national-level IndiaAI Mission with a budget outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore.
The IndiaAI Mission will establish a comprehensive ecosystem catalysing AI innovation through strategic programmes and partnerships across the public and private sectors.
By democratising computing access, improving data quality, developing indigenous AI capabilities, attracting top AI talent, enabling industry collaboration, providing startup risk capital, ensuring socially impactful AI projects, and bolstering ethical AI, it will drive responsible, inclusive growth of India's AI ecosystem.
The Mission will be implemented by 'IndiaAI' Independent Business Division (IBD) under Digital India Corporation (DIC).
The approved IndiaAI Mission will propel innovation and build domestic capacities to ensure the tech sovereignty of the country, an official said.
It will also create highly skilled employment opportunities to harness the demographic dividend of the country.