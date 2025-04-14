PM Modi, LoP Gandhi extend Tamil New Year wishes to people of state

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi extended warm wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu on the occasion of the Tamil New Year, marking the beginning of the month of Chithirai in the state.

In a post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi greeted the people, saying, “May this New Year usher in prosperity, good health, and happiness. May everyone be blessed with good health.”

Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi also conveyed his greetings on the occasion. In his message on ‘X’, LoP Gandhi wrote, “May this New Year bring you harmony, prosperity, good health, and happiness.”

The Tamil New Year was celebrated across the state on Monday with traditional fervour and gaiety. Devotees thronged temples across Tamil Nadu, including prominent shrines in Madurai and Tiruchirappalli, to offer prayers for a prosperous year ahead.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi also extended his greetings, saying, “On the auspicious occasion of Tamil New Year, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to all, especially my Tamil brothers and sisters across the world. This day is a celebration of our proud, ancient, and rich Tamil culture and heritage, vibrant present, and promising future.”

He added, “May the New Year bring prosperity, good health, renewed energy, and abundant opportunities to all. May it further reinforce our collective resolve to build a developed Tamil Nadu for a Viksit Bharat 2047 in the Amrit Kaal.”

Political leaders across the spectrum joined in the celebrations.

AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said, “Let us all achieve new goals, overcome challenges, and make Tamil Nadu flourish in this New Year.”

Other leaders who extended their wishes included AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran, MDMK chief Vaiko, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, and expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam.