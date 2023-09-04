Live
- Kharge to discuss Parliament's Special Session strategy with INDIA MPs on Tuesday
- Use of local currencies in cross-border payments can help shield emerging markets from global shocks says RBI Governor
- PM Modi meets Nvidia chief Jensen Huang
- CCB Operation: Nigerian Woman Arrested for Drug Peddling in Mangaluru
- Advantages of pursuing MSc in Data Science
- Ravi Katapadi, the 'Costume Man,' Resumes His Noble Mission to Aid Ailing Children
- QualiZeal announces the launch of its Grace Hopper Centres of Excellence (GHCoE) supported by top engineering institutions
- KCR greets teaching fraternity on Teachers day
- Teacher is a navigator of entire nation : Governor
- Asia Cup: Jadeja, Siraj pick three each as Sheikh, Kami guide Nepal to 230 against India
Just In
PM Modi meets Nvidia chief Jensen Huang
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang.
"Had an excellent meeting with Jensen Huang, the CEO of @nvidia. We talked at length about the rich potential India offers in the world of AI. Jensen Huang was appreciative of the strides India has made in this sector and was equally upbeat about the talented youth of India," PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter, after the meeting.
Nvidia Corporation is an American multinational technology company, which designs graphics processing units and application programming interface for data science and high performance computing.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS