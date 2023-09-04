  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

PM Modi meets Nvidia chief Jensen Huang

PM Modi meets Nvidia chief Jensen Huang
x

PM Modi meets Nvidia chief Jensen Huang

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang.

"Had an excellent meeting with Jensen Huang, the CEO of @nvidia. We talked at length about the rich potential India offers in the world of AI. Jensen Huang was appreciative of the strides India has made in this sector and was equally upbeat about the talented youth of India," PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter, after the meeting.

Nvidia Corporation is an American multinational technology company, which designs graphics processing units and application programming interface for data science and high performance computing.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X