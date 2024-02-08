Live
PM Modi not OBC by birth, says Rahul
Jharsuguda: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born in an Other Backward Class family. This statement comes after Modi, during an address in Parliament, accused the UPA government of not delivering justice to the OBCs.
Rahul, while making a brief speech here on the third and concluding day of his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Odisha, said Modi “was born in a family that belonged to the general caste”.
“Modi ji has been misleading the people by saying that he is an OBC. He was born in a family of the ‘Ghanchi’ caste, which was included in the OBC list during the BJP government's tenure in Gujarat in 2000. He changed his caste to OBC after becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Therefore, Modi ji is not an OBC by birth,” Rahul said.
The Congress leader said whenever he talks about social justice and a caste census, Modi mentions about the existence of only two castes in the country - rich and poor.