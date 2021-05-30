PM Modi on his government's 7th anniversary: Country experienced moments of national pride

New Delhi: The country has experienced many moments of national pride during his government's tenure, PM Narendra Modi said as he highlighted its initiatives on national security and various development measures on its seventh anniversary.

Modi also said that along with successes there have been trials too and referred to the COVID-19 pandemic which has hit lives hard across the country and dealt a blow to economy.

He expresses confidence that India will prevail over the virus. Over these seven years, he said, the country has followed the mantra of "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas". "When we witness that now India gives a befitting reply to those who conspire against us, then our confidence soars.

When India does not compromise on the issues of national security, when the strength of our armed forces increases, we feel that yes, we are on the right path," Modi said. Many old disputes have also been resolved with complete peace and harmony, and a new confidence underpinned by peace and development has arisen from the northeast to Kashmir, he said.

Noting that in seven decades after Independence only 3.5 crore rural homes had water connections, he said 4.5 crore houses have been given clean water connections in the last 21 months alone.

Of these, 15 months were during the coronavirus period, he added. When the poor come home healthy with free treatment under "Ayushman Yojana" they feel that they have got a new life, he said.

Many people are thankful that electricity has reached their village for the first time in 70 years, while many others say their village too is now connected to city by a paved road, he said, referring to development works undertaken by his government since it took office in May 2014.