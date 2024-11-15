PM Modi Pays Tribute to Birsa Munda on His Birth Anniversary, Marks Janjatiya Gaurav Divas with Special Visit

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, hailing his unwavering sacrifice to protect the honor and glory of the nation.

Born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, Munda is remembered for his fierce resistance against British colonial rule and his efforts to mobilize tribal communities in the fight for independence. He tragically passed away at the age of 25 in British custody.

"Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji sacrificed everything for the honor and pride of the motherland. My heartfelt respects to him on the occasion of his birth anniversary, celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'," Prime Minister Modi wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In addition to his post, PM Modi shared a video and audio montage of his previous tributes to Munda on various occasions.

PM Modi is set to visit Jamui in Bihar to mark the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, which also marks the beginning of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Birsa Munda. On this special day, he also extended his greetings to the people of Jharkhand on the state's foundation day.

"Best wishes to all our brothers and sisters in Jharkhand on the state's foundation day. This land, shaped by the struggles and sacrifices of tribal communities, has always made the nation proud. I wish for the state, rich in natural resources, to continue on the fast track of progress," PM Modi said on X.

Notably, Jharkhand was officially formed on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary in 2000.