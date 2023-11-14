Live
- Israeli forces outside main Gaza hospital, offer to send in incubators
- BJP toppled Cong govt in MP by purchasing MLAs, alleges Rahul; says his party will win 150 seats
- Kerala CM warns against forces who try to destroy cooperative sector to help big corporates
- Uttam Singh to lead India at FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023
- Sharad Pawar: Sentiments of youth on Maratha quotas strong, can't be ignored
- On Children’s Day, teachers call for fight against misinformation on new-age tobacco devices to protect children
- Police SI dies, home guard injured as tractor mows them down in Bihar's Jamui
- Tulsi Vivah 2023 Celebrating the union of Saint Basil and Lord Vishnu
- IT engineer's plea for drain construction gets PMO's attention
- Threads to allow users to delete separate profiles from Instagram
Just In
PM Modi pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary
Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. "Tributes to our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964. Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to the country's first prime minister who was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children.
Pandit Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and after his death, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India. He became the Prime Minister on August 15, 1947.
Every year on November 14, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide, such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tribute to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events. In 1954, the United Nations declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day, and India used to celebrate it but after the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament unanimously declaring the day of Pt. Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day.