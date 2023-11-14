PM Modi pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. "Tributes to our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964. Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to the country's first prime minister who was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children.

Pandit Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and after his death, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India. He became the Prime Minister on August 15, 1947.

Every year on November 14, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide, such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tribute to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events. In 1954, the United Nations declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day, and India used to celebrate it but after the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament unanimously declaring the day of Pt. Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day.