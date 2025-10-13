PM Modi, Ram Charan Laud Anil and Upasana Kamineni for Promoting Archery in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Anil Kamineni and Upasana Kamineni Konidela for promoting archery in India.

PM Modi posted on X, “Glad to have met you, Upasana and Anil Kamineni Garu. Your efforts to popularise archery are commendable and will benefit many youngsters.”

Ram Charan also shared, “Honoured to meet Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and talk about the success of the world’s first Archery Premier League, led by Anil Kamineni Garu. This is our small step to preserve the legacy of archery and promote it worldwide. Congratulations to all the athletes — we hope many more will join this amazing sport.”

The Archery Premier League aims to make archery more popular among the youth and highlight India’s traditional sports.

I’m not an athlete, but from a healthcare background, I know the power of sport for physical &mental well-being. As a nation, we must heal through sport — our Prime Minister’s vision will make this a reality. I’m a true fan, 🙏 @narendramodi Ji



Congratulations, Dad… pic.twitter.com/sg0JYVMGjb — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) October 12, 2025







