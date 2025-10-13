  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

PM Modi, Ram Charan Laud Anil and Upasana Kamineni for Promoting Archery in India

PM Modi, Ram Charan Laud Anil and Upasana Kamineni for Promoting Archery in India
x
Highlights

PM Modi and Ram Charan appreciate Anil and Upasana Kamineni for promoting archery through the Archery Premier League and inspiring young athletes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Anil Kamineni and Upasana Kamineni Konidela for promoting archery in India.

PM Modi posted on X, “Glad to have met you, Upasana and Anil Kamineni Garu. Your efforts to popularise archery are commendable and will benefit many youngsters.”

Ram Charan also shared, “Honoured to meet Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and talk about the success of the world’s first Archery Premier League, led by Anil Kamineni Garu. This is our small step to preserve the legacy of archery and promote it worldwide. Congratulations to all the athletes — we hope many more will join this amazing sport.”

The Archery Premier League aims to make archery more popular among the youth and highlight India’s traditional sports.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick