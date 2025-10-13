Live
- Surprising Ways Lemon Peels Can Transform Your Home and Health
- Apple Developing Next-Gen AirPods Pro with H3 Chip and IR Camera for Enhanced Vision Pro Integration
- Attack on CJI Gavai: Judiciary under threat, experts warn
- Rs 30.3L disbursed to 42 beneficiaries via CMRF
- Reese Witherspoon champions mentorship, welcomes next generation of actresses
- Ishita Dutta opens up about postpartum hair loss, shares personal struggle
- Built to inspire: Coforge’s Public Library is redefining public spaces for the joy of learning
- Simple ways for students to keep their brains sharp and focused
- YSRCP pushing medical students’ future into darkness
- Delhi University launches international tourism training program
PM Modi, Ram Charan Laud Anil and Upasana Kamineni for Promoting Archery in India
PM Modi and Ram Charan appreciate Anil and Upasana Kamineni for promoting archery through the Archery Premier League and inspiring young athletes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Anil Kamineni and Upasana Kamineni Konidela for promoting archery in India.
PM Modi posted on X, “Glad to have met you, Upasana and Anil Kamineni Garu. Your efforts to popularise archery are commendable and will benefit many youngsters.”
Ram Charan also shared, “Honoured to meet Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and talk about the success of the world’s first Archery Premier League, led by Anil Kamineni Garu. This is our small step to preserve the legacy of archery and promote it worldwide. Congratulations to all the athletes — we hope many more will join this amazing sport.”
The Archery Premier League aims to make archery more popular among the youth and highlight India’s traditional sports.
I’m not an athlete, but from a healthcare background, I know the power of sport for physical &mental well-being. As a nation, we must heal through sport — our Prime Minister’s vision will make this a reality. I’m a true fan, 🙏 @narendramodi Ji— Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) October 12, 2025
Congratulations, Dad… pic.twitter.com/sg0JYVMGjb